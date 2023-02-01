Jereh Showcases its Innovative ESG-Compliant Fracturing Technology at HFTC2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the industry trend of focusing on innovative technologies to replace conventional fracturing, Jereh showcased its newest fracturing solutions at HFTC 2023: Apollo - Turbine Fracturing Unit and IntelliFrac - Electric Fracturing Unit, which lower emissions, are less costly, and feature a better performance by giving more condensed horsepower per unit.

20230201112427.jpg

The oil and gas industry is facing increasing demands to increase efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint to address rising GHG emissions and become more sustainable. "Companies are beginning to implement electric fracturing fleet or direct-drive turbine fracturing fleets for fracturing operations, and those who have made the switch, don't go back to diesel," said Mr. Lyoid Fussell, Jereh VP of Business Development, on SPE Tech Talk (https://streaming.spe.org/esg-focus-leads-to-technology-improvements2).

Since 2011, Jereh has been manufacturing fracturing equipment to facilitate the transition to cleaner energy sources and promote decarbonization while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs of oil and gas production companies. Jereh provides both direct-drive turbine fracturing and electric fracturing equipment, the most innovative and ESG-compliant fracturing equipment available today.

Jereh's electric fracturing unit, IntelliFrac, is equipped with a 7000 HP plunger pump which increases running time and produces high pressures for fracturing operations. Additionally, the electric equipment can fine-tune injection rates and pressure since electric motors replace diesel-fueled systems, maintenance costs, and waste. Jereh's IntelliFrac can be powered with the grid or with Jereh's Power2Go, a Mobile Gas Turbine Generator Set that produces 33MW of electricity - used to power an entire electric fracturing fleet. Jereh has supplied more than 300 units of its electric fracturing technology worldwide.

Jereh's Turbine Fracturing Unit, Apollo, can run on 100% natural gas or diesel. When powered with 100% natural gas, it optimizes fracturing operations by increasing efficiency and flexibility and decreasing operations costs. The output power of one Apollo is equivalent to that of two conventional 2500HP diesel fracturing units. Compared with traditional diesel engine frac spreads, Apollo reduces costs by lowering the operating footprint by 43% and provides more HHP.

About Jereh

Founded in 1999, Jereh is a global oil and gas equipment manufacturer and oilfield services provider. Jereh Energy Equipment and Technologies Corporation (JEET) is a subsidiary of Jereh in North America, which opened its office in 2008. JEET has an office and manufacturing facility in Houston, USA.

favicon.png?sn=CN02463&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jereh-showcases-its-innovative-esg-compliant-fracturing-technology-at-hftc2023-301735722.html

SOURCE Jereh Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02463&Transmission_Id=202302010127PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02463&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.