IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023

  • Fast-growing Kia posts sixth consecutive monthly record
  • Sales increased 22.3-percent over the same period last year
  • Four Kia SUVs and utility vehicles reached best-ever January totals

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the best retail sales in company history last year, Kia America began 2023 with a record-setting January performance of 51,983 units, up 22.3-percent year-over-year. January marked Kia's sixth consecutive monthly sales record with four of Kia's SUV and utility nameplates – Niro, Sportage, Telluride and Carnival – as well as the Forte compact sedan posting best-ever January totals. Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 128-percent over the same period last year.

"On the heels of our best-ever annual retail sales performance, Kia accelerated into the New Year with our sixth consecutive month of record-breaking sales thanks to the popularity of our capable SUVs and electrified models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "It's poised to be another exciting year for the Kia brand with increased Telluride production, the new 2024 Seltos arriving soon1 and full production of the Sportage, EV6 and Niro."

In addition to sales, January saw several significant industry awards bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

  • The 2023 Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in four years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category (Telluride, 2020), and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle
  • The Car Connection, a subsidiary of Internet Brands Automotive, designated two Kia vehicles within their Best Car To Buy 2023 awards. The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was named Best Economy Car To Buy 2023 and the 2023 Kia Telluride was named Best Family Car To Buy 2023
  • The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV, recognizing the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production
  • Three Kia models took top honors in the annual 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report, including the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (Best Hybrid SUV for the Money), 2023 Kia K5 (Best Midsize Car for the Money), and 2023 Kia Rio (Best Subcompact Car for the Money)

MONTH OF JANUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2023

2022

2023

2022

EV6

1,110

N/A

1,110

N/A

Rio

2,184

1,633

2,184

1,633

Forte

8,190

5,748

8,190

5,748

K5

3,368

5,794

3,368

5,794

Stinger

466

991

466

991

Soul

4,844

3,890

4,844

3,890

Niro

3,713

2,254

3,713

2,254

Seltos

3,994

2,191

3,994

2,191

Sportage

8,602

5,993

8,602

5,993

Sorento

6,268

6,145

6,268

6,145

Telluride

7,582

6,790

7,582

6,790

Carnival

1,662

1,059

1,662

1,059

Total

51,983

42,488

51,983

42,488

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected in dealerships in the first half of 2023.

favicon.png?sn=LA02523&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-opens-2023-with-best-ever-january-sales-301735775.html

SOURCE Kia America

