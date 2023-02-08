SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Europe%2C+Middle+East%2C+and+Africa+%28EMEA%29+Partner+Summit+2023 in person in Barcelona, Spain, February 13 – 17. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America.

At the EMEA Partner Summit, SolarWinds will share updates to its partner program, the latest product strategy and innovations, and how partners can grow their business with SolarWinds solutions, including the company’s new observability offerings. In-person attendees will also be able to improve their sales expertise with the SolarWinds Sales Expert (SSE) accreditation training and SolarWinds Certified Professional® (SCP) trainings.

Last year, SolarWinds announced the launch of the SolarWinds+Transform+Partner+Program, which is designed to support and drive growth for the company’s valued global channel partners. The program provides SolarWinds partners with several benefits, including financial incentives, performance rebates, enablement and training programs, an enhanced Partner Portal, and new marketing and sales support.

“Since launching our Transform Partner Program, we continue to listen to feedback and adapt so we can set every partner up for success—whether they’re new, existing, or specialized,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa sales, SolarWinds. “As we continue to transform, the EMEA SolarWinds Partner Summit is the forum to hear about our strategy and focus on the channel business. Partners will learn how SolarWinds can help accelerate digital transformation for their customers, increase sales velocity, and fuel growth.”

EMEA Partner Summit 2023

After being held virtually for the last two years, SolarWinds is excited to host networking activities at the Partner Summit that allow partners to meet with SolarWinds executives and product experts and other partners from their region. SolarWinds will also celebrate its partners’ achievements during an exclusive SolarWinds Partner Awards Ceremony.

Available to join virtually, the Partner Summit’s executive plenary session will include keynote presentations led by the SolarWinds leadership team:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

Chad Reese, President, Americas Sales and Global Channel

Laurent Delattre, VP, Europe, Middle East, and Africa Sales

Register here for the live virtual stream of the executive plenary session and take the opportunity to hear from our exceptional lineup of executive speakers about our strategy and focus on the channel business in 2023.

The SolarWinds EMEA Partner Summit will take place February 13 – 17 in Barcelona, Spain. If you wish to attend the event in person, please email us at partner%40solarwinds.com, and we’ll review your application.

About SolarWinds

