VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire.



David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, “Construction activities are nearing completion despite worldwide supply chain challenges. We are pleased to report commissioning remains on schedule for Q2 2023.” Mr. Whittle added, “Our operational teams are being assembled with an experienced core leadership group already hired and preparing for first gold production.” Mr. Whittle concluded, “This will mark a significant milestone for Fortuna with Séguéla also exhibiting growth potential given the quantity of Inferred Resources and the exploration success on the property to date.”

Construction Highlights

Overall project is approximately 90 percent complete as of the end of January and remains on-track and on-budget for first gold pour in mid-2023

SAG mill installation is nearing completion

Tailing storage facility (TSF) earthworks and HDPE lining is almost complete

Commissioning of the fuel depot is complete

Grid connection and energization of the high voltage substation is complete

Water storage dam (WSD) reserves at levels above requirements for commissioning and processing plant start-up

Handovers of infrastructure from construction to operations teams have commenced

Mining and Operational Readiness Highlights

Recruitment and onboarding of staff well underway with an experienced core leadership team already in place

Mine fleet continues to arrive on site and training of operators is underway

Grade control drilling is underway and mining activities are expected to commence in February

Process plant commissioning plan is on-track with commissioning teams and vendor representatives expected to arrive throughout the first quarter of 2023

Spare parts, first fills, reagents and consumables have started to arrive at site



With the completion of construction rapidly approaching, operational readiness has increasingly become the focus in preparation for commissioning of the processing plant, which is due to commence early in the second quarter of 2023. As a result of the dedicated efforts of the Séguéla management and site teams, the project is well positioned for this transition which also represents a significant milestone for the Company. Mota-Engil, the mining contractor, has established their temporary facilities on site to support initial mining activities with construction of the permanent mining services area infrastructure progressing well. The mining fleet required for initial mining activities is on site and has been commissioned.



The next tranche of mining equipment is on-schedule for late-February availability:

6020B 230-ton hydraulic excavator delivered and being assembled on-site

4 x 777E haul trucks being assembled in Abidjan

1 x 50-ton excavator for rock-breaker, hammer already on-site

1 x D9 dozer

2 x 988 front end loaders for crusher feed



Mining preparations are underway with the Antenna Stage 1 pit having been cleared and grade control drilling in progress. The ROM pad and Antenna pit haul road areas have been cleared in preparation for their construction which is scheduled to begin in early February.

Upcoming key milestones include:

Q1

Commencement of mining activities in early February

Commencement of drilling and blasting in late February

Commencement of processing plant commissioning in March

First ore to ROM pad at the end of March

Q2

Processing plant practical completion in April

First ore fed to the crusher in April

First gold pour



Negotiations with the Côte d’Ivoire government are continuing in order to finalize the terms of the mining convention.

Following the completion of the aforementioned milestones, Lycopodium, EPC contractor, will conduct a rigorous performance test of the processing plant before the end of the third quarter.



SAG mill installation well advanced





HV substation energized





Fuel depot commissioned





TSF earthworks and HDPE lining practically complete





Initial mining fleet on site





Grade control drilling underway





Further updates on the Séguéla gold Project will be provided as the development of the project proceeds. Séguéla´s construction photo gallery can be accessed here.

Qualified Person

Raul Espinoza, Director of Technical Services for the Company, is a Fellow member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM CP) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Espinoza has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Séguéla Gold Project contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

