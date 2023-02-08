Brunswick Corporation Reports Strong Performance & Engagement at Largest Global Consumer and Marine Trade Shows

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (:BC) and its award-winning brands have reported a strong start to the 2023 boat show season, highlighting the Company’s continued market momentum and showcasing of its ACES Innovation strategy.

Brunswick kicked off 2023 with a very successful Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where the Company highlighted its ACES Innovation Strategy with the launch of multiple new products including its newest boat brand, Veer and Mercury’s first Avator electric engine. CES set the stage for the winter boat show season in Europe and North America where consumer boat shows in New York, Chicago, and Toronto drew sizeable crowds while the Minneapolis Boat Show, one of the most influential freshwater shows in the U.S. was sold out according to the NMMA.

Last week’s Dusseldorf Boat Show, the largest indoor boat show in the world, drew close to 240,000 attendees – surpassing expectations. During the event, Mercury Marine announced that it is now the outboard engine share leader in Europe and reported 40% overall share of outboard engines at the show which was 15 points higher than the next closest competitor and had close to 60% of all outboard engines over 150hp at the show.

Sea Ray reported strong sales in Dusseldorf, increasing units sold by eight percent from the 2020 pre-pandemic show – including the very successful launch of the all-new 210 SLX. Quicksilver and Bayliner both launched new products and saw high traffic in their exhibit as both brands improved market share in Germany.

“While post pandemic events are operating under different benchmarks, Brunswick and our brands saw very engaged consumers and excitement at shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “I’m thrilled at the level of success that our Company has experienced over the first four weeks of the year and look forward to continuing that momentum as we move towards the Miami International Boat Show in mid-February.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

ti?nf=ODc0MDQwOSM1Mzg1MjQyIzIwMDU0MzM=
Brunswick-Corporation.png
Lee
Gordon —
 
Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs
M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.