FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and conduct a conference call on February 27, 2023.

The fourth quarter and full year 2022 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999
United States: 1 (646) 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

The participant passcode for the call is: 649807

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https%3A%2F%2Fstreams.eventcdn.net%2Ffreyer%2Ffreyr-battery-q4-2022-earnings-conference-call on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.freyrbattery.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2FEvents-Calendar%2Fdefault.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

