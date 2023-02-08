Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today released its 2022+Sustainability+Report, detailing the Company’s environment, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include management of natural resources, health & safety, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and employee engagement. Additionally, ESG efforts detailed within the 2022 Sustainability Report have been recognized recently by several leading independent organizations.

In addition to addressing sustainability in our operations, we continue to support our customers in reaching their own sustainability goals and the global transition to a lower-carbon economy.

We know that Atkore products have an important role to play in safely and sustainably transporting electricity and water from their generation sources to consumers.

“We take seriously sustainable business practices, which have played an integral role in Atkore’s success,” said Atkore’s President and CEO Bill Waltz. “As society continues to seek solutions to address the impacts of climate change, our products can play a critical role in equipping our customers for a sustainable and resilient future. We are pleased to report the substantial progress our team has made toward achieving our ESG objectives in 2022 not only with regards to bringing innovative products to market, but as a positive corporate citizen and a preferred place to work.”

Highlights of Atkore’s 2022 Sustainability Report:

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: The EPA and U.S. Department of Energy recognized Atkore’s exemplary contributions to protecting the environment through industry-leading energy achievements. These efforts have contributed to reductions in Atkore’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The EPA and U.S. Department of Energy recognized Atkore’s exemplary contributions to protecting the environment through industry-leading energy achievements. These efforts have contributed to reductions in Atkore’s greenhouse gas emissions. Climate and Carbon: Atkore conducted scenario analyses to identify climate-related physical and transition risks and opportunities. This assessment will help to strategically address the implications of climate change for our business.

Atkore conducted scenario analyses to identify climate-related physical and transition risks and opportunities. This assessment will help to strategically address the implications of climate change for our business. Low Carbon Economy Transition : Atkore’s broad electrical and solar product portfolio offers a variety of solutions to support renewable energy and electrification. We have developed strategic product and investment focus areas that we believe will contribute meaningfully to a lower carbon economy and drive business growth.

: Atkore’s broad electrical and solar product portfolio offers a variety of solutions to support renewable energy and electrification. We have developed strategic product and investment focus areas that we believe will contribute meaningfully to a lower carbon economy and drive business growth. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion : In 2022, Atkore extended its unconscious bias training to all hourly employees, further rooting equity and inclusion in the foundation of our entire organization.

: In 2022, Atkore extended its unconscious bias training to all hourly employees, further rooting equity and inclusion in the foundation of our entire organization. 2025 Sustainability Targets Progress: Atkore’s sustainability targets continue to be a guiding factor for our sustainability efforts. In Fiscal Year 2022, we have made solid improvements and progress towards achieving each of the four external targets set last year.

Atkore is also pleased to announce that we’ve recently been recognized for our ESG and sustainability efforts and overall performance by several leading independent organizations, as follows:

Designated as a Great Place to Work ® Certified company for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

® Certified company for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award , issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Ranked 195 th of 500 in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023.

of 500 in Newsweek’s list of for 2023. Ranked 8th on America’s Best Mid-Size Companies List for 2023 by Forbes.

“We are committed to fostering a workplace where everyone feels respect, appreciated and safe every day. We are focused on building on our programs to embed equity and inclusion into every aspect of our business and empower our employees to be their best selves. By doing so, we will continue to advance on our journey of Building Better Together for our team, our customers and communities,” added Mr. Waltz.

The 2022 Atkore Sustainability Report was prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standard for Electrical & Electronic Equipment (RT-EE version 2018–10) but is not fully in accordance with either standard. The report is available on the company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fenvironment-social-and-governance%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

