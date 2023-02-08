LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. ( NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Aspire Global, will provide its full suite of solutions to land-based UK operator group, Metropolitan Gaming, after completing an agreement to power its new digital offering.



Aspire Global will provide Metropolitan with its comprehensive and proprietary online solution, incorporating its Platform (PAM), Managed Services and casino aggregation solution.

Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “In regulated markets across the world, land-based operators are exploring options to present their customers with a fully rounded, all-encompassing entertainment experience. As a leading UK brand, Metropolitan Gaming sought a partner that was able to offer an advanced technology-based solution that included all gaming verticals, along with Managed Services, and we are delighted to have been selected. It is an important deal for us and one that speaks of our strength in successfully delivering everything operators need to branch out into the online universe.”

Michael Silberling, CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, said: “We see great opportunities within multi-channel solutions and the superior, additional entertainment options this approach presents to players. Aspire Global’s track record as a platform provider in the UK, covering all verticals with class leading content, was impressive and we are delighted to have partnered with them to make this important step. This is an exciting deal, and we look forward to growing together within the well-established and highly regulated UK market.”

The agreement with Metropolitan, which operates one of London’s biggest casinos, Empire Casino in Leicester Square, as well as seven other premium locations across the UK, was secured due to Aspire Global’s strong online operational experience in the UK and its ability to offer a complete proprietary solution.

Another key factor within the multi-year deal is Aspire Global’s advanced technology and processes, which are vital in order to run a compliant operation in a heavily regulated UK market. The multi-channel solution will elevate the gaming experience for players whether they are on the casino floor or playing through their desktop or mobile devices.

With UK regulated Remote Gambling continuing to perform strongly, the provision of a seamless brand experience is widely viewed as presenting a major opportunity for operators partnering with companies offering flexible, technologically advanced, and comprehensive proprietary platform solutions.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About the Metropolitan Gaming Group

The Metropolitan Gaming Group is one of London's largest casino-entertainment companies and one of the UK's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. The Group currently operates 6 casino licences in London and 8 branded casinos throughout the UK, including Park Lane Club London, Empire Casino, The Sportsman, Rendezvous Brighton, Manchester235, Alea Nottingham and Alea Glasgow. All tied to its industry-leading Met Card loyalty programme, Metropolitan Gaming Group focuses on offering a great experience to its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, exceptional value and operational excellence. The Group also operates three casinos in the Middle East.

