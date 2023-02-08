BrightView (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today published its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting progress toward achieving its environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG) goals and commitments. The report is available on the BrightView ESG website.

“Reflecting on fiscal year 2022, I am extremely proud of our team’s progress amid an increasingly challenging and dynamic environment. We’ve taken important steps on our journey to becoming carbon neutral by 2035, building a diverse and engaged workforce, and continuing to operate with integrity,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting our team members, inspiring communities, and nurturing landscapes is at the heart of what we do every day at BrightView. I believe our purposeful ESG strategy positions us for continued success, while supporting our clients’ sustainability objectives.”

To further inform and focus the Company’s ESG strategy, BrightView commissioned a materiality assessment to identify ESG topics of the greatest importance to its customers, vendors, team members, and investors. Moving forward, the Company plans to use the study’s insights to proactively engage with all stakeholder groups.

“As a company dedicated to designing, developing, and maintaining the best landscapes on Earth, prioritizing sustainable solutions is core to who we are. We’re invested not only in making a difference in the communities where we work, live and play, but also in promoting a healthy planet,” said Masterman.

Highlights from the 2023 ESG Report

Environmental

Deployed ~1,000 battery powered, zero-emission handheld equipment units

Converted ~400 vehicles to hybrid or electric

Partnered with Arbor Day Foundation to plant nearly 300,000 trees

Social

Conducted BrightView’s first team member engagement survey

Continued to diversify our workforce by increasing the percentage of women and Hispanic/Latino team members in managerial roles

Sustained a total recordable injury rate below the landscaping services’ industry average

Governance

BrightView’s Board maintains oversight of societal and other matters affecting the Company’s stakeholders and the environments in which we operate

Seven of eight Board members remain independent, with the average tenure of directors under five years

Continued to use E-Verify to confirm the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired team members

