TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec , Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF // TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, provided a Bitcoin (BTC) production and mining operations update for January 2023.

“With our proven best in class operations, well-established corporate infrastructure and team firmly in place, we are excited about the prospects in 2023 for both organic and transactional expansion emerging from the industry downturn,” said Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms. “In January, we continued to deliver steady performance amidst a period of macro headwinds and predominantly low BTC prices most of the month. Pursuing a disciplined approach to investment as the industry consolidates and recovers, we expect to benefit in 2023 and into the next halving event in 2024.”

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said, “With 486 BTC mined in January, we increased production by 61% compared to 301 BTC in the same period a year ago and averaged 15.7 BTC mined per day. Two network difficulty increases during the month impacted overall BTC productivity, as network difficulty increased 10.3% on January 15, and by another 4.7% on January 29, for a total of 15.5% in January. Additionally, during the month, we deployed more efficient miners in Paraguay, which added a net 168 petahash per second (PH/s) near the end of the month.”

CFO Jeff Lucas added, “During January, we continued to proactively increase financial flexibility by reducing indebtedness and capital expenditure obligations. We paid off three of our highest interest rate equipment loans totaling $830,000. These payments furthered our progress towards achieving our strategic objective of deleveraging our balance sheet that we set in June of 2022.”

Mining Review

While Quebec was warmer in January 2023 than in January 2022, energy curtailment programs impacted production as a normal part of operations during the winter. As a result, Bitfarms temporarily curtailed operations in Quebec, supporting the community by restoring power back to the local grids.

Key Performance Indicators Jan. 2023 Dec. 2022 Jan. 2022 Total BTC Mined 486 496 301 Month End Operating EH/s 4.7 4.5 2.3 BTC/ Avg. EH/s 110 113 158 Operating Capacity (MW) 188 188 116 Hydropower MW 178 178 116 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 40 40 44 BTC Sold 486 1,755 2



January 2023 Select Operating Highlights

4.7 EH/s online as of January 31, 2023, up 104% from January 31, 2022 and up 4% compared to December 31, 2022.

4.42 EH/s average online, compared to 4.38 EH/s in December 2022.

110 BTC/average EH/s, down 3% from 113 in December 2022.

486 new BTC mined, up 61% from January 2022 and down 2% from December 2022.

15.7 BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $362,700 per day and approximately $11.2 million for the month based on a BTC price of $23,100 on January 31, 2023.



Mining Operations

Imported and installed 2,888 new MicroBT M30s into Paraguay, which added a net 168 PH/s at this farm, bringing its total hashrate to 288 PH/s. This equipment upgrade improves fleet w/TH efficiency, as it replaces 2,450 Innosilicon T3 miners, which had contributed 120 PH/s and are now scheduled to be liquidated.



Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Mined 2023 BTC Mined 2022 January 486 301 Total YTD 486 301



January 2023 Financial Update

Paid down over $2.5 million in equipment related indebtedness during the month including full repayment of the three highest interest rate equipment loans totaling approximately $830,000, which reduced the total outstanding equipment related debt to $44.8 million.

Sold 486 BTC, generating total proceeds of $9.7 million.

Held 405 BTC in custody at January 31, 2023, representing a total value of approximately $9.4 million based on a BTC price of $23,100.



Conferences and Events

Bitfarms plans to attend the following upcoming events:

February 1: Bitfarms along with the Digital Asset Mining Coalition will appear before The House of Commons of Canada’s Standing Committee on Industry and Technology in view of its study of Blockchain+Technology, Ottawa

March 22-23: Sidoti’s March 2023 Small Cap Virtual Conference

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

