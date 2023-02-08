Leading health insurer and health care services company, Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has hired health care industry veteran Sanjay Shetty, M.D., MBA, to lead its health care services business, CenterWell, the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health services, and fourth largest pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S.

Shetty comes to Humana from Steward Health Care System where he currently serves as President. In his new role, he will report to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard and will serve as a member of Humana’s Management Team starting April 1.

“Sanjay’s extensive experience leading a large health care system serving Medicare and Medicaid patients will accelerate the integration of the substantial health care services business we’ve built under the CenterWell brand,” said Broussard. “His deep understanding of technology and application of data and analytics in modernizing workflows will be immensely valuable in advancing our goal to deliver the best, most wholistic care for seniors. As a pioneer in health care’s transition to value-based care, Sanjay’s leadership role with Steward’s Accountable Care Organization – the nation’s largest – will have critical relevance to his new role at Humana.”

The newly created role comes as Humana pushes to expand its health care services capabilities, strengthening its payer-agnostic portfolio and integrating the clinical experience for patients across the CenterWell platform. Shetty will help unite and integrate these services and day-to-day operations.

As President of Steward Health Care System, Shetty leads day-to-day operations and strategy for a national integrated health system that includes 39 hospitals, a large multispecialty medical group, and a nation-leading accountable care organization. Shetty earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and he continues to be board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. He has an MBA from Wharton and prior experience at Bain Consulting.

Renaudin promoted, to lead Medicaid in addition to Medicare

Humana today is also announcing that George Renaudin, Senior Vice President and President of Medicare, has been promoted to President of Medicare and Medicaid, effective immediately.

Renaudin, who has 27 years of health care industry experience – including strategy, market operations, and product experience – has been instrumental in leading Humana’s strong Medicare Advantage growth over the last two decades. The company recently raised its 2023 Medicare Advantage membership growth guidance for the second time due to higher-than-expected sales during the fall 2022 annual enrollment period.

Renaudin’s expanded role will also include Humana’s fast-growing Medicaid business which serves more than one million members nationally across Florida, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois and South Carolina, and has added Ohio and Louisiana in 2023. In addition to leading Medicaid and Medicare, Renaudin will lead Humana’s customer service organization, and health plan technology and transformation.

“George has been integral to our success as a company, having spent his career largely dedicated to the core operations of our Medicare business,” said Broussard. “His accomplishments and experience in government programs gives us great confidence in his ability to successfully lead the execution of our Medicaid and Medicare growth strategy and the time is right to elevate him as a next-generation leader. I am excited about Humana’s growing leadership team and our ability to leverage our deep industry experience to drive forward our continued strategic execution.”

The addition of Medicaid complements Renaudin’s current responsibilities for business operations, clinical operations, product strategy, sales and distribution, and network and provider experience for more than 5 million Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members. Renaudin earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a master’s degree in Public Policy from Pennsylvania State University. He is also a graduate of Loyola University Law School.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005369/en/