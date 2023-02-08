Auddia Inc. Announces Deployment of Proprietary Audio Content Hosting and Streaming System

1 hours ago
Delivers a Hybrid of On-Demand and Broadcast Audio Content to Users

Provides Unique Opportunities to Established Music Podcasts to add Full-Song Streaming Into Episodes

BOULDER, CO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAuddia Inc. (

AUUD, Financial) (AUUDW, Financial) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has created a proprietary audio content hosting and streaming system that supports the unique and exclusive demands offered in its flagship mobile app, faidr.

The Company launched faidrRadio, currently only available in its iOS product, which includes both Music Casts and Music Stations on January 24, 2023. Music Casts will be added to its Android app later in Q1.

To host and distribute the dynamic content within Music Casts, the Company has created a proprietary music hosting and streaming system that supports a unique method of music and talk-segment delivery. This proprietary system can host, stream and track music plays while providing novel controls to listeners and can also accommodate music podcasts that play entire songs (rather than the more common 30-second snippet) within episodes while complying with existing music-streaming guidelines.

The building blocks of this streaming and hosting system were designed and developed for the original launch of the faidr app on February 15, 2022, and this system was architected to support time-based, rules-based and event-based content delivery. The system can play a segment of content, like a song, in between other segments of content when certain conditions are met, such as when an ad plays or when an updated weather report is issued. It is designed to support the delivery of audio segments based on time of day or other logical triggers. The system also tracks song plays under various conditions and applies “rules” when selecting content to remain true to ASCAP/BMI/music industry requirements and standards

“With faidrRadio, our exclusive content offering, we’re achieving two things,” said Michael Lawless, Auddia’s CEO. “First, we complement radio with our exclusive content that is unique and supplemental to streaming radio stations. We’re looking for a radio-like feel with faidrRadio which is why you’ll hear Music Casts with a DJ host, sounding a lot like a radio DJ. Second, we are focused on building new ways to present music to listeners. This is where Music Casts came from: a one hour, podcast-like listening session. To do all of this, we built a proprietary hosting and streaming system, and we’re excited to see it in operation.”

faidr users have unique controls over Music Casts, like the ability to pause the program and come back later to continue listening, and the ability to skip the whole song in the middle of the session.

“While our Music Stations function much like a typical broadcast feed of streamed music, the concept of Music Casts is a novel approach to music programming and distribution,” said Peter Shoebridge, Auddia’s CTO. “We set out to create music programs that behave a lot like a podcast episode. It was clear that what we envisioned didn’t exist among our competitors, so we decided to build the entire system from the ground up.”

Auddia will be launching podcasts in the app before the end of Q1 to combine differentiated ad-free listening and exclusive content with podcasting to complete the first phase of the Superapp strategy.

Visit faidr.com for more. Are you interested in adding music streaming to your podcast in faidr or becoming a Music Cast host? Click here.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Related Articles

