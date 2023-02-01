O3 Mining Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023

TSXV: OIII | OTCQX: OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that effective February 1, 2023, Elijah Tyshynski will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. Lili Mance will be stepping down from the position and will continue in her primary role with Osisko Mining Inc.

On behalf of the Board and Management, O3 Mining would like to thank Ms. Mance for her support and contribution to the Corporation, and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

favicon.png?sn=TO02187&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-provides-corporate-update-301735645.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

