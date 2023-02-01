Our Next Energy (ONE) Raises $300 Million in Series B Equity, Valuing the Company at Over $1 Billion

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023

  • ONE's Series B was led by Fifth Wall and Franklin Templeton and marks a fundraising transition from venture to growth equity investors.
  • The $300 million of equity financing is joined with $220 million in grants from the state of Michigan for a total of more than $500 millionto fund ONE's battery cell factory.
  • ONE has signed ten customer agreements for its products, totaling 36 GWh over the next five years, and is further preparing for phase two factory investments ahead of plan.

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, today announced it has closed a $300 million Series B capital raise at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion.

ONE_CIRCLE___Drone_2023.jpg

The round was led by Fifth Wall and Franklin Templeton, and joined by ONE's Series A investors and new growth equity investors Temasek, Riverstone Holdings and Coatue. Two undisclosed strategic investors also participated in this round, including a manufacturer of EV technology solutions and a renewable energy provider, representing cell offtake agreements. Two new venture equity investors, AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital's U.S.-based fund) and Sente Ventures (in conjunction with TR.PE), also participated in the round.

"Closing this fundraising round is an important milestone for ONE as we focus on launching our first LFP cell factory in 2024," said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO & Founder of ONE. "We are transitioning from a startup funded by venture capital to a manufacturer fueled by growth capital. That's important in this environment where urgent demand for U.S. based cell manufacturing is on the rise, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, in a true public-private partnership."

ONE Circle is the company's first battery cell factory. Located in Van Buren Township, Michigan, the factory's exterior construction was completed in December 2022.

"Batteries are a fundamental component of the global energy transition economy," said Peter Gajdoš, Partner & Co-Head of The Climate Technology Investment Team at Fifth Wall. "ONE is firmly at the forefront of driving this systemic shift. We believe ONE's next-generation mobility and stationary storage applications are a game changer and are set to transform the $100B+ battery market. We're thrilled to be a part of the company's category-defining growth."

In conjunction with Franklin Templeton's investment in ONE's Series B, Richard Piliero, a Managing Director at Franklin Templeton, will join ONE's Board of Directors. Piliero has more than 23 years of private equity experience.

ONE closed a $62.5 million convertible note in January 2022 as part of the Series B. The note was led by BMW i Ventures and joined by Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Coatue, Flex [NASDAQ: FLEX] and Volta Energy Technologies.

About Our Next Energy
Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage technology company focused on engineering batteries that will accelerate electrification. ONE's vision is to: Double the range of electric vehicles; use safer, more sustainable raw materials; and establish a localized supply chain. Visit one.ai to learn more.

Aries_Line___Piston_Automotive__2.jpg

ONE_Color_for_Print_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE02079&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/our-next-energy-one-raises-300-million-in-series-b-equity-valuing-the-company-at-over-1-billion-301735704.html

SOURCE Our Next Energy Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE02079&Transmission_Id=202302010601PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE02079&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.