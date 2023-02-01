ITRONICS RECEIVES VALUATION REPORT FOR ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO OBTAIN NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING

RENO, Nev., Feb. 1, 2023

RENO, Nev., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO) announced today that it has received a confidential intellectual property asset valuation report from Fallingst Technologies LLC.

Fallingst Technologies is a leading technology advisory, asset management and IP valuation & lending services firm that works closely with 'smart tech' companies that are focused on bringing transformational ideas and technologies to the marketplace, particularly the emerging markets. "The firm's independent third-party IP valuation services help clients take advantage of non-dilutive lender and investor financing opportunities," said Joseph Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst.

"The work program is designed to include a comprehensive IP asset valuation to be followed by a funding event," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "The valuation work has been completed and work is now commencing to establish a project that can be funded using the IP valuation as a security component of the financing. Itronics' business is based on use of its portfolio of proprietary 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies'. Completion of this work is expected to significantly increase the value of the Company."

"We would like to thank our investors for their continued support," said Dr. Whitney. "Our portfolio of 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies' is making the world cleaner and greener and is now being positioned to accelerate the Company's drive to profitability."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology' Company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used extensively in agriculture in California.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

