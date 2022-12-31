Emeren Announces Appointment of Marcum Asia as Auditor

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that Marcum Asia CPAs LLP ("Marcum Asia") was appointed as Emeren's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, effective January 23, 2023.

Emeren_Logo.jpg

Marcum Asia replaces Grant Thornton Zhitong Certified Public Accountants LLP ("Grant Thornton"), the Company's former independent auditor. After careful consideration and evaluation, the Company appointed Marcum Asia and the decision was ratified by the Company's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. The Company's decision to change its auditor was unrelated to any disagreement between the Company and Grant Thornton regarding accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

Marcum Asia is an independent public accounting firm headquartered in New York and subject to inspection by the Public Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). As such, Emeren expects that the guidelines and provisions of the U.S. Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act of 2020 (HFCAA) will not apply to it after the issuance of the audit report of Marcum Asia with respect to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company has started to work with both Grant Thornton and Marcum Asia to ensure a smooth transition.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams in more than 10 countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

About Marcum Asia

Marcum Asia CPAs LLP is one of the top ranked independent public accounting firms that focuses on cross-border services for public and private companies in Asia. The firm is one of the leading audit and assurance services providers to Asian companies listed on the U.S. stock markets. The firm is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Singapore and major cities in China, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou. To learn more, visit http://www.marcumasia.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever you read a statement that is not simply a statement of historical fact (such as when the Company describes what it "believes," "plans," "expects" or "anticipates" will occur, what "will" or "could" happen, and other similar statements), you must remember that the Company's expectations may not be correct, even though it believes that they are reasonable. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are mainly related to the Company's continuing operations and you may not be able to compare such information with the Company's past performance or results. The Company does not guarantee that the forward-looking statements will happen as described or that they will happen at all. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation, beyond that required by law, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN02430&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emeren-announces-appointment-of-marcum-asia-as-auditor-301735692.html

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02430&Transmission_Id=202302010600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02430&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.