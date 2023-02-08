Kinaxis Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on March 2, 2023

Kinaxis® (

TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The call will be hosted on Thursday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year after the close of markets on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION:

https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FeopSfgtI

WEBCAST:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F549598293 (available for three months)

REPLAY:

(800)-770-2030 or (647)-362-9199

Available through March 16, 2023

Conference ID: 29488

Advance call registration

Investors and participants must register in advance for the call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Kinaxis

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

