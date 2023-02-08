EVTV's newly-launched strategic partnership with Garsite to provide high-performance, efficient refuelers to aviation industry

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles ("EVTV"), announces today that EVTV, through its strategic partnership with Garsite, a leader in aviation refueling equipment, will deliver its first all-electric aircraft refueler to Atlantic Aviation in Colorado.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "There's a special irony in that even owners and operators of fuel-delivery systems themselves are looking to electrify their vehicles. We are proud to deliver the first all-electric aircraft refueler to Atlantic Aviation and appreciate their industry leadership. We have received significant interest for electric refuelers and plan to continue fulfilling the aviation industry's demand for more sustainable ground support equipment through our partnership with Garsite."

The newly delivered vehicle is a 900-gallon capacity aviation gasoline (or, "avgas") truck with an electric-vehicle chassis. The fueling module incorporates a Total Control Systems (TCS) 3000 electronic register with an added pressure switch, which allows the system in the vehicle to hold longer charges.

"Thanks to our relationship with EVTV, we have been able to develop an affordable and reliable green alternative for aviation refueling," said Teresa Montgomery, VP and GM Garsite Progress LLC. "We have also been purposeful in building a vehicle that is similar to operate as our traditional combustion engine refuelers so that our ground support teams can easily and intuitively shift to these electric models with minimal additional training."

Oldridge discussed EVTV's all-electric aircraft refueler on the AviationPros podcast on Jan. 27, 2023. Those interested can tune into the podcast by visiting AviationPros.com/Podcasts.

For more information about Envirotech Vehicles or to schedule a demonstration with the Envirotech sales team, visit EVTVUSA.com.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ICR, Inc.

Telephone: (646) 200-8873

Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles

Christian Rodich, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1207

Email: [email protected]

Arkansas Press Inquiries

Kristen Nicholson, APR

Telephone: (501) 350-3658

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737629/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-Chassis-for-Garsites-First-All-Electric-Aircraft-Refueler-to-Atlantic-Aviation-in-Colorado



