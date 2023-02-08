ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it plans to develop IoT Solutions to assist next-generation laser customers in accurately measuring crucial KPIs across all business lines.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "IoT has been labeled as the power behind the fourth industrial revolution, driving productivity gains, transforming business models and redefining or even changing how organizations engage with their customers. We see IoT as a multiplier for our technology and plan on leveraging these capabilities to enhance the value our CleanTech systems provide."

IoT refers to the interconnection of physical objects with embedded sensors and software to connect and exchange data with other devices and systems through the internet. Areas of development will focus on productivity, quality, utility, safety and traceability.

Key conveniences in connectivity and industrial oversight include:

Remote Management and Monitoring

Cycle Time Monitoring

Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE)

Productivity and Throughput

Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

Asset Management & Tracking

Traceability

Condition-based Monitoring - Warning and Control Limit Breaches for CBM Parameters

Energy Management - Water, Electricity Consumption

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

