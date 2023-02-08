Daré Bioscience to Participate in Three February Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company’s President and CEO, will participate in the following February conferences:

2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
February 6-9, 2023, New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Company presentation: Tuesday, February 7th at 3:00 p.m. EST
Ms. Johnson will be available for one-on-one meetings.

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
February 13-16, 2023, Virtual
Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings.

3rd Annual Women’s Health Innovation Series: Reproductive Health Innovation Summit
February 15-16, 2023, Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA

Panel Presentation: Contraception: Traversing the Lesser-Known Male Space
Thursday, February 16th at 3:30 p.m. EST
Moderator: Heather Vahdat, Executive Director, Male Contraceptive Initiative
Kevin Eisenfrats, Co-Founder & CEO, Contraline
Stasia Obremskey, Managing Director, RH Capital
Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President & CEO, Daré Bioscience
Akash Bakshi, CEO, YourChoice Therapeutics

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, vaginal, and reproductive, menopause, and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

