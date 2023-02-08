FTI Consulting Appoints Michael Baumkirchner to Lead Esoteric ABS Offering

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael Baumkirchner as a Senior Managing Director to lead the Esoteric Asset-backed Securitization offering within the firm’s Lender Services practice.

Mr. Baumkirchner, who is based in New York, rejoins FTI Consulting from Ankura Consulting Group and brings 25 years of experience providing financial and business advice to clients involved in capital markets transactions and corporate restructurings. At FTI Consulting, he will provide transaction advisory and back-up manager services to clients involved in esoteric asset-backed and whole-business securitization transactions.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in consulting and banking that will support clients across the lifecycle of their transactions,” said Kris Coghlan, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Lender Services within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “We are excited to welcome him back to FTI Consulting.”

Mr. Baumkirchner’s transaction advisory services experience includes representing the interests of issuers, underwriters, guarantors and lenders. He provides back-up manager services, up-front due diligence services, and monitors existing facilities. Mr. Baumkirchner’s securitization experience includes those involving oil and gas assets, aircraft, marine cargo containers, rental cars, loans, intellectual property and royalty/license streams.

In addition to lender services, Mr. Baumkirchner has extensive restructuring experience helping troubled companies and their stakeholders in situations ranging in size from middle market to some of the largest bankruptcies on record.

“FTI Consulting is an established leader within the lender services market,” Mr. Baumkirchner said. “I am excited to begin a new chapter with the firm, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to support our clients and help them maximize value.”

The Lender Services team focuses on all aspects of the transactional due diligence lending process. Services offered include due diligence reviews, crisis credit analysis, portfolio monitoring, collateral analyses, ABL field exams, back-up manager services, quality of earnings analyses and securitized transaction assistance. Clients are primarily global financial institutions and investment banks, hedge funds, insurance companies and other large institutional investors who provide credit to a wide array of companies operating in many different industries, as well strategic and financial buyers who actively are examining the credit needs of their portfolio companies.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

