Aleafia Health to Announce Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) will announce on February 8 prior to market open its fiscal year 2023 third quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Tricia Symmes and CFO Matt Sale.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST
Date:February 8, 2023
Time:8:30 a.m. EST

To view the live webcast with presentation:
Webcast Link

To join by telephone for audio only:
Phone Registration Link

  • Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
  • Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.
  • Select a method for joining the call;
    • Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    • Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided above. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO
[email protected]
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:
Aleafia Health, a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company, owns three licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history, and operates a strategically located distribution centre, all in the province of Ontario. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the adult-use and medical markets and is pursuing opportunities in select international jurisdictions. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners.

WRITTEN BY

Related Articles

