MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a webcast and conference call to review its third quarter results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT – details below. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening the same morning.



About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)



Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

