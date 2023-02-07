BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Anish Suri, Ph.D., will participate in two scientific conferences this February, the Immuno-Oncology 360o Summit, taking place February 7-10 in New York, NY, and the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) Catalyst Conference, taking place virtually February 8-9, 2023.



Dr. Suri will present an overview of Cue Biopharma’s Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform and interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series of biologics designed to enable selective targeting of IL-2 to tumor-specific T cells.

Presentation Details

Immuno-Oncology 360 o

Presentation title: Development, Validation and Application of TCR-selective Engagers for In Vivo Modulation and Persistence of Cell Therapy Products in IO

Presenter: Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer, Cue Biopharma

Session: Track A: Novel Engineered Cell Therapies and Concepts

Date and time: February 7, 2023, 4:25 – 4:40 p.m. ET

FASEB Catalyst Conference

Presentation title: Immuno-STATs: TCR-selective Engagers of Tumor-specific T Cells

Presenter: Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer, Cue Biopharma

Date and time: February 9, 2023, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

