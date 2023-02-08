PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., ( HCTI) (“HCTI” or the “Company”) announced that they have successfully helped Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) in accelerating their MEDITECH Expanse implementation.



Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital and rural health clinic based out of Iowa. FCMC was tasked with a digital transformation from a hybrid approach that included an older version MEDITECH EHR used in their hospital and a largely paper-based patient records system utilized in their clinic to adopting a single, latest version MEDITECH MaaS/Expanse platform while also transitioning the clinician, billing, financial, and ancillaries’ workflows in place (from MEDITECH C/S 5.6 and Allscripts PM in their clinics).

They wanted to leverage a unified MEDITECH Expanse solution as an enabler for operational excellence and looked for MEDITECH expertise to help them go forward with a successful MEDITECH Expanse EHR implementation. Alongside this major shift, they simultaneously planned to digitize all mix of paper and electronic documentation into the easily accessible patient historical records.

The Medical Center chose to partner with Healthcare Triangle due to the company's extensive experience and successful track record in implementing the MEDITECH Expanse system. Healthcare Triangle’s MEDITECH consultants worked closely with FCMC to modernize their EHR by moving to MEDITECH Expanse. The hospital utilized HCTI for implementation consulting on the clinical and financial systems, project management, and staff augmentation services.

FCMC leveraged HCTI’s Professional Services support to avoid missteps, cut time and risk of errors, and ensure favourable outcomes. HCTI was able to align with FCMC to force multiply person resource needs while providing guidance and consulting to drive success through proper strategic planning and execution.

“HCTI has been instrumental in keeping our MEDITECH Expanse project on track. The experience of the team members helps to guide our facility to make best practice decisions,” says Lisa Hintgen, RN Clinical Informatics Floyd County Medical Center.

FCMC had a successful Go-LIVE of its MaaS EHR platform. Users continue to learn and gain comfort with the new workflows and take advantage of the efficiencies.

With a comprehensive, single MEDITECH Expanse EHR, FCMC can now:

Deliver seamless patient care focusing on quality improvement and enhanced delivery

Facilitate accurate and timely care decisions

Increase physician and nurse efficiencies and higher levels of end user satisfaction

Make the most of their MEDITECH investment while staying up to date with clinical innovations

About the Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

About Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC)

Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital and rural health clinic based out of Iowa. FCMC provides inpatient and skilled nursing care, as well as numerous outpatient services, including diabetes management, nutrition services and education, wound and ostomy care, physical/speech/occupational therapy, laboratory, and radiology services.

