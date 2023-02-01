TE Connectivity ranks among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for sixth year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned for the sixth year in a row a place among Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations among their peers and across industries.

"I am proud of our global teams, who continue to innovate and work diligently to ensure that our customers, our employees and our owners continue to have positive experiences with TE despite an ongoing dynamic macro environment," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We remain focused on our commitment to creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future, and we appreciate this recognition from the business community."

To compile the World's Most Admired Companies rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

