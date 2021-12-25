PR Newswire

Stylish hybrid smartwatch blends a classic analog design with essential health, fitness and smart features

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced vívomove® Trend, a hybrid smartwatch with a classic analog design plus essential smart features such as smartphone notifications and Garmin Pay™ contactless payments. A stylish way to stay connected and keep track of health and fitness data, vívomove Trend includes features like all-day stress tracking, sleep score, preloaded activities and more. Plus, stay on the move longer with a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and, when it is time to charge, users can now enjoy the convenience of wireless charging with most Qi-certified charging pads (not included) 1.

"Striking a sophisticated balance between both fashion and function, vívomove Trend was created to complement the everyday lifestyle," said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "The small, elegant design coupled with popular health, fitness and smart features makes it easy to wear vívomove Trend anywhere – from work to the studio and everywhere in between."

An everyday accessory

Designed to look like a traditional analog watch, vívomove Trend includes real ticking watch hands and a full-dial hidden display that only appears when needed. When using the touchscreen, the watch hands will dynamically move away, making it easy to view health stats, smart notifications and more.

Available in several fashionable colorways – including Slate/Black, Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray and Silver/Mist Gray – vívomove Trend is accentuated by a stainless-steel bezel, domed glass and a comfortable silicone band. Customers can also design their own vívomove Trend by mixing and matching bands and bezels with Your Watch, Your Way on garmin.com.

Essential smart features

Stay connected – even on the go – with vívomove Trend. Directly on the wrist, receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with an Apple® or Android™ smartphone. Users with an Android smartphone can even respond with quick-reply texts directly from the watch. While out and about, breeze through checkout lines and quickly pay right from the wrist with Garmin Pay contactless payment solution through participating banks. Safety and tracking features provide peace of mind by allowing the user to send a message with their live location (if available) to chosen contacts, or the device can send a message automatically during certain outdoor activities2. What's more, users can see their health and fitness information, connect and compete with friends, sign up for challenges and more in the free, Garmin Connect™ smartphone app – no subscription necessary.

Live well

Loaded with premium health monitoring features, vívomove Trend users can easily get insights on their well-being all day, every day3.

Body Battery ™ energy monitoring: View current energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest.

energy monitoring: View current energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest. Wrist-based heart rate 3 : Track heart rate 24/7 and receive abnormal heart rate alerts (high/low) 4 when the body is at rest.

: Track heart rate 24/7 and receive abnormal heart rate alerts (high/low) when the body is at rest. Sleep monitoring and Sleep Score: Gain a better understanding of how the body is recovering with Garmin's latest and most advanced sleep monitoring feature. Every morning, receive a personalized score for last night's sleep and view the different sleep stages as well as stress, Pulse Ox 5 and respiration data.

and respiration data. Pulse Ox: Monitor blood oxygen saturation levels at any time during the day – or at night while asleep – to learn how well the body is absorbing oxygen.

Stress tracking: Gain insights into how calm, balanced or stressful the day has been and receive relax reminders when stress is detected. The built-in breathwork activity can also be used to encourage mindful breathing by tracking respiration, average heart rate and change in stress levels.

Women's health tracking: Use the Garmin Connect smartphone app to track a menstrual cycle or pregnancy. Log symptoms, get exercise and nutrition education and more. Plus, use the Women's Health Tracking app on the watch to see and log details right from the wrist.

Get active

Get out and move with popular fitness features on vívomove Trend. Find a new passion or switch up a workout with built-in activity profiles for yoga, strength, cardio, running and more. The smartwatch will even connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS to accurately track distance, pace and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides. No matter what the day holds, users can monitor their activity around the clock with step counting, floors climbed, calories burned, intensity minutes and more. Plus, vívomove Trend includes Garmin's fitness age feature, which will consider the users' chronological age, weekly vigorous activity, resting heart rate and BMI or body fat percentage4 to estimate if their body is younger or older than their actual age and provide tips to lower their fitness age.

Available now, vívomove Trend has a suggested retail price starting at $269.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 May not be compatible with upright charging stands or wireless chargers built into vehicles.

2 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

3 Activity tracking accuracy.

4 This feature only alerts you when your heart rate exceeds or drops below a user-selected number of beats per minute after a period of inactivity. It does not notify you of any potential heart condition and does not treat or diagnose any medical condition or disease. Always defer to your health care provider for any heart-related issues.

5 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

6 Index™ or Index S2 smart scale (sold separately) required to use body fat percentage for fitness age feature.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívomove are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay, Garmin Connect, Body Battery and Index are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Stephanie Schultz

913-397-8200

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-a-perfect-look-around-the-clock-with-vivomove-trend-from-garmin-301735695.html

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.