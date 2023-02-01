Tupperware Brands Corporation Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call at 8:30a.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results.

Call Information

To access the live webcast, visit https://ir.tupperwarebrands.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (888) 550-5326 and enter conference ID number 4436100 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. who are not able to access the webcast should dial (646) 960-0829 and enter the conference ID number provided above.

Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available at https://ir.tupperwarebrands.com approximately two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the conference call will be available via telephone starting at 11:30am ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. To listen to the recorded conference call via telephone, dial (800) 770-2030 and enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S., dial (647) 362-9199 and enter the conference ID number provided above.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries, primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors: Douglas M. Lane, CFA, [email protected] (321) 503-9640

Media: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-march-1-301735680.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

