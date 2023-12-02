Calling all football and wings fans - for one day only, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering free Boneless+Wings+with+any+purchase+over+%2440 when ordered on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Get something the whole team will love by ordering for pick up or delivery.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005165/en/

Eat Like a Champion with Applebee’s® on Game Day (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate this victory of a deal, on Sunday, Feb. 12, guests must order online by going to Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app to place a To Go or Delivery order. Use the promo code BIGGAME23 at checkout by totaling at least $40 of your favorite menu items in your cart, adding the 20-piece Boneless Wings, and feast like a champion.

Each crispy breaded piece of tender boneless chicken is tossed in guests’ preferred choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. Additionally, Boneless Wings are served with Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

“Applebee’s is here to help our guests get ready for the big game without any hassle,” said Vicki Hormann, executive director, Off-Premise at Applebee’s. “Whether hosting at home or heading to a watch party, we’ve got you covered with free mouthwatering wings on the most popular Sunday of the year!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests+can+sign+up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a Free Appetizer!**

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid on 2/12/23 for online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Not valid on third party delivery sites. One-time use. Limit one order of 20 free Boneless Wings per order. $40 minimum purchase required (excluding tax, gratuity and other fees). Excludes Cheetos® items. Restrictions may apply.

** By signing up for Club Applebee’s you agree to the Terms+and+conditions. Please review our Privacy+Policy for more information. You must be 13 years or older to join/participate. For first time Club Applebee's® subscribers only. Free Appetizer with purchase of $15 or more.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005165/en/