TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1000 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $791.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 353,473-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $113.09 per share and a market cap of $30.64Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 98.34, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 238,734 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.41 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $136.35 per share and a market cap of $79.75Bil. The stock has returned 25.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 116.54, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 88,362 shares of NYSE:SHW for a total holding of 142,409. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.9.

On 02/01/2023, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $236.59 per share and a market cap of $61.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-book ratio of 19.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 71,912-share investment in NYSE:LAD. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.28 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $263.2 per share and a market cap of $7.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SQ by 305,807 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.8.

On 02/01/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $81.72 per share and a market cap of $48.87Bil. The stock has returned -33.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -233.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.