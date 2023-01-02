KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3570 CARMEL MOUNTAIN RD. SUITE 150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92130

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 893 stocks valued at a total of $1.97Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC bought 61,971 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 67,988. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 02/01/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.8 per share and a market cap of $27.67Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC bought 25,656 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 76,548. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $190.48 per share and a market cap of $10.63Bil. The stock has returned -19.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a price-book ratio of 7.43.

KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 99,380 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.57.

On 02/01/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.57 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 24,541 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 02/01/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $148.97 per share and a market cap of $390.63Bil. The stock has returned -52.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC bought 80,372 shares of NAS:LMBS for a total holding of 121,186. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.

On 02/01/2023, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.06 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

