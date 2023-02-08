AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), today announced that members of its management team will present at Cowen’s 44th Annual Aerospace, Defense & Industrials conference in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:05 pm ET, as well as host investor meetings on the same day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the link HERE or by going to the News and Events section of AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale supplies aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and OEM-used serviceable material to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing organizations, government entities, multinational OEMs, and independent MROs. With an established network of MRO facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and regional offices, the company offers a single source solution to maximize value extraction through strategic integration of products and services. AerSale’s offerings include Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g., AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and AerAware™). For more information, visit www.aersale.com.

