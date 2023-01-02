Schubert & Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1636 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schubert & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Schubert & Co reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 51,983 shares. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.91.

On 02/01/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $106.68 per share and a market cap of $67.74Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Schubert & Co reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 18,886 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 02/01/2023, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $48.25 per share and a market cap of $8.17Bil. The stock has returned 7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Schubert & Co bought 2,322 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 2,409. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 02/01/2023, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $204.19 per share and a market cap of $125.54Bil. The stock has returned -14.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 10.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Schubert & Co bought 16,737 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 30,889. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 02/01/2023, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a price-book ratio of 7.77.

During the quarter, Schubert & Co bought 10,796 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 394,852. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 02/01/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.98 per share and a market cap of $17.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

