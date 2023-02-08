Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference+2023

When: May 16-17, 2023

Where: Las Vegas, Nev.

Details: Today’s chief sales officers (CSOs) and sales leaders must find innovative ways to exceed revenue targets despite the unrelenting uncertainties caused by inflation, talent scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

At the Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference, which is back in-person this year, sales leaders and their teams will gain unique actionable insights, practical tools and innovative guidance to acquire new customers and drive growth, transform their revenue organization, and learn from the most progressive sales organizations to accelerate commercial performance.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 25+ Gartner experts and 60+ research-driven sessions, with an audience of CSOs, heads of sales, sales operations leaders and sales enablement leaders.

The conference agenda will consist of four main tracks, focused on helping sales leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities:

Reinventing Sales Strategies to Drive Growth

Enabling the Commercial Organization of Tomorrow

Revolutionizing Sales Operations for Greater Scope and Impact

NEW for 2023: Optimizing Revenue Technology to Boost Engagement

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details for Las Vegas, NV. Regular attendees can register before Friday, March 17, 2023 for a $450 early-bird discount.

About Gartner for Sales Leaders

Gartner+for+Sales+Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement. Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner+Sales+Newsroom.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

