PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release 2022 Q4 and Full-Year Financial Results on February 22, 2023

53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, is scheduled to release its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, prior to market open.

The Company has also scheduled a live webcast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The webcast can be accessed via the below link, or through the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the PROG Holdings investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.progholdings.com%2F.

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fj5u9unod

The webcast will be archived for playback on the company’s investor relations website following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform, Four. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.progholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005167/en/

