Codecademy, from Skillsoft(NYSE: SKIL), today announced enhancements to its product suite, including upgraded features for Codecademy Pro and a new upskilling product, Codecademy Plus. The expanded offerings bring a robust, end-to-end learning experience for professionals looking to start a new career in technology or strengthen their technical skillsets.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in data science and software development is expected to grow 36%25 and 25%25, respectively, between 2021 and 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. Yet, many organizations struggle to hire skilled candidates, which is the number one reason for skills gaps as reported by IT decision-makers. Codecademy’s newest offerings focus on the entire learner lifecycle, equipping individuals with the digital skills needed to build and grow their careers, and in-turn, create a future-fit workforce.

“Success in today’s dynamic workforce requires varying levels of training, especially as it relates to technology skills,” said Zach Sims, CEO and Co-Founder, Codecademy. “Whether someone is looking to increase their technical literacy, move up in an existing role, or embark on a new career, technical training and upskilling can lead to a better career and future. Our new offerings enhance and diversify our product suite to serve an even wider range of learner needs and empower them to future-proof their careers.”

Among these enhancements includes the launch of a new feature set for Codecademy Pro, Codecademy’s product that helps learners gain the skills needed for entry-level career opportunities in technology. In addition to existing Pro features like Career Paths, Interview Prep, and Code Challenges, Codecademy is introducing the following:

Assessments : Throughout each Career Path, certification exams with real-time coding exercises will test a learner’s ability to recall and apply skills in working environments, as well as identify areas for improvement. This accelerates time to achieving learning goals and developing job-ready skills.

: Throughout each Career Path, certification exams with real-time coding exercises will test a learner’s ability to recall and apply skills in working environments, as well as identify areas for improvement. This accelerates time to achieving learning goals and developing job-ready skills. Professional Certifications : After passing all assessments in a Career Path, learners can certify their proficiency through Codecademy and prove domain expertise to themselves and prospective employers. Unlike certificates of completion, Codecademy’s Professional Certifications are based on a learner’s ability to recall and apply their skills in real-world environments.

: After passing all assessments in a Career Path, learners can certify their proficiency through Codecademy and prove domain expertise to themselves and prospective employers. Unlike certificates of completion, Codecademy’s Professional Certifications are based on a learner’s ability to recall and apply their skills in real-world environments. Career Services: Codecademy supports learners throughout their job search via a partnership with Handshake. Providing access to a job board with personalized listings, Codecademy helps learners connect with prospective employers and identify their next job opportunity.

Additionally, Codecademy is introducing a new product, Plus, which focuses on upskilling and continuous career development. Providing full access to Codecademy’s course catalog, including advanced and intermediate content, as well as interactive features like Skill Paths, Projects, and Quizzes, Codecademy Plus enables learners in technical or non-technical roles to expand their skillsets, advance their careers, and help their organizations keep pace with digital innovation.

“I came to Codecademy after a 12-year career break,” said Cyn Newman, a Codecademy learner and Senior Customer Solutions Engineer at an analytics and market intelligence company. “Codecademy helped me regain my confidence as I returned to work. Over the ensuing years, I have used the site to improve my skills and gain new ones, allowing me to move up significantly in my field.”

For more information on Codecademy’s newest offerings and subscription products, please visit here.

About Codecademy

Codecademy, from Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), is a leading online learning platform that has helped over 40 million people worldwide build inspiring careers in technology. By creating an engaging, flexible, and accessible way to learn in-demand technology skills, Codecademy empowers individuals and companies to thrive in today’s tech-driven world. Since 2011, learners from more than 150 countries have accessed Codecademy’s extensive course offerings on web development, data science, computer science, cybersecurity, and more, including programming languages like Python, CSS, and JavaScript.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006168/en/