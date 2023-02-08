NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONTX), (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2023 Guggenheim Oncology Conference taking place February 8-9, 2023 in New York City.



Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will participate in a fireside chat on February 8, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available here. Following the presentation, a replay will be archived on the “Corporate Events and Presentations” section of the Onconova website.

The Company will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at the conference on February 8 and 9, 2023. Meetings can be requested via Guggenheim.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China. Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also planning a combination trial of narazaciclib with estrogen blockade in advanced endometrial cancer, as well as its clinical study in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 2 program evaluating rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

