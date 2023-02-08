Getaround (NYSE: GETR) (“Getaround” or “the Company”), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced that on January 30, 2023, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that Getaround is not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of Getaround's common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of Getaround’s common stock from the NYSE.

Getaround intends to notify NYSE of its intent to cure the stock price deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. Under NYSE rules, Getaround has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to cure the stock price deficiency and regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. Getaround’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this cure period, subject to Getaround’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

