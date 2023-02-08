Startek Recognized as One of the Best Companies for Diversity by Comparably

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Startek ® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Diversity by Comparably, a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Comparably," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "At Startek, diversity and inclusion are core values that guide our actions and decisions. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters creativity, innovation and collaboration and we are committed to building and maintaining a culture that values and respects the unique perspectives and experiences of all of our associates."

The Comparably Awards, launched in 2017, showcase the top CEOs and workplaces as determined by employee sentiment feedback on Comparably.com. Employees anonymously rate their employers on various workplace topics, including compensation, perks and benefits as well as work-life balance, career growth and leadership. These ratings are given numerical scores and compared to companies of similar size. The final rankings are based on over 15 million ratings from employees at 70,000 companies, collected over a 12-month period.

Startek undertakes initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion within the company, including employee resource groups, diversity and inclusion training and mentorship programs. Startek is committed to continuing its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the company and will continue to strive to create a workplace where all employees feel valued and respected.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its workplace studies and Best Places to Work Awards, visit comparably.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005112r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005112/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.