Startek ® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Diversity by Comparably, a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Comparably," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "At Startek, diversity and inclusion are core values that guide our actions and decisions. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters creativity, innovation and collaboration and we are committed to building and maintaining a culture that values and respects the unique perspectives and experiences of all of our associates."

The Comparably Awards, launched in 2017, showcase the top CEOs and workplaces as determined by employee sentiment feedback on Comparably.com. Employees anonymously rate their employers on various workplace topics, including compensation, perks and benefits as well as work-life balance, career growth and leadership. These ratings are given numerical scores and compared to companies of similar size. The final rankings are based on over 15 million ratings from employees at 70,000 companies, collected over a 12-month period.

Startek undertakes initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion within the company, including employee resource groups, diversity and inclusion training and mentorship programs. Startek is committed to continuing its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the company and will continue to strive to create a workplace where all employees feel valued and respected.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its workplace studies and Best Places to Work Awards, visit comparably.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005112/en/