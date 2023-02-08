Massachusetts Gaming Commission Awards Genius Sports Initial Temporary Sports Betting Vendor License

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Genius Sports Limited (

NYSE:GENI, Financial) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been temporarily certified by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as a licensed sports wagering vendor. The temporary certificate of authority is valid for an initial 12 months pending final full authorization.

With the addition of Massachusetts, Genius Sports now holds 41 licenses, or equivalent, in North America across U.S. states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its award-winning products and services to a wide array of clients operating within these jurisdictions.

Online sports betting was signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in August 2022, making the state one of the latest to legalize sports betting and begin betting operations. Legal Massachusetts sports betting kicked off January 31 at retail locations just in time for Super Bowl LVII. Online sports betting is expected to begin in early March 2023.

“We are honored that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has awarded Genius Sports its temporary sports wagering vendor authorization to provide licensed sportsbooks with access to our exlusive NFL wagering products and media solutions” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “As an ever expanding number of U.S. states legalize sportsbetting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Massachusetts, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions to power their sportsbooks.”

# # #

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005577r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005577/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.