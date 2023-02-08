LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Brian Haugli, CEO of SideChannel Inc. ( SDCH), a leading cybersecurity firm with a growing list of former enterprise level Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) delivering vCISO services to clients.

Throughout the interview, Haugli discussed the company’s business model and operating markets.

“SideChannel’s job is to make cybersecurity simple and accessible. We are a cybersecurity firm with products and services, and we bring a wealth of experience from our collective backgrounds,” Haugli said. “I have been a cybersecurity expert in the industry for a little over 20 years, within the Department of Defense and corporate America, along with my entire executive team… We’ve seen a real and obvious need to address cybersecurity at an operational level – from the top of the company – versus what it’s traditionally been, which is an IT issue.

“Our focus is to bring real cybersecurity expertise, solid products and tech-enabled services into the types of companies that can’t usually afford the right types of full-time resources. We’re predominately focusing on the middle market and startups. Most people are chasing enterprises, but I like to joke that ‘There’re only 2,000 companies in the Fortune 2000, who’s helping the rest of them?’. It’s an underserved market looking for the right solutions. They are buying correctly, with the right advice. We’re really excited about focusing on an area with companies that genuinely want to do the right thing about securing their brands, customers and revenue.”

Haugli then provided more insight into his background in the cybersecurity industry.

“I got my start as a kid, shortly after high school, working inside the industry. I was in the DC area, working for a number of different agencies – at the Pentagon leading a major program, in the intelligence community for a while… A decade in DC will teach you a lifetime’s worth of education compared to anywhere else, honestly. Then, it was time to move into the private sector. I took a role as a Chief Information Security Officer for a Fortune 500 in the Boston area, and that view of corporate America and their reliance on mid-market companies, startups and smaller organizations was huge. My security posture for a Fortune 500 relied heavily on the security posture of the smaller companies that were providing me services… That was the business opportunity that I saw back in 2016 that eventually led to the launch of SideChannel in 2019.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Brian Haugli, CEO of SideChannel Inc. ( SDCH), to learn more about the company’s management team, as well as its recent milestones and operational goals for 2023.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About SideChannel

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients.

About IBN

Forward-Looking Statements

