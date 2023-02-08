Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint+Workforce+Management%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship.

“Verint Workforce Management earned these three Winter 2023 ‘Best of Awards’ in the Workforce Management Software category based entirely on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, vice president of research at TrustRadius. “Ninety-four percent of reviewers on TrustRadius said they were happy with the feature set, 96 percent said it delivered good value for the price, and 94 percent said they would buy it again. Many reviews praised the combination of demand forecasting and scheduling tools in particular.”

The Verint WFM solution was also recently named to the TrustRadius+Best+Software+2022+List which recognizes the best software products based on customer satisfaction, review performance and market-size fit.

“TrustRadius gives buyers the visibility they need to make informed decisions about the software their organization will benefit from the most,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this approach is aligned with Verint’s core values of transparency, integrity and innovation that shape the way we do business.”

Verint WFM is part of the Verint+Customer+Engagement+Platform and leverages artificial intelligence-infused automation and new mobile tools to streamline forecasting and scheduling and improve employee engagement. The solution also elevates candidate quality, accelerates time-to-hire and enhances employee retention through Intelligent Interviewing capabilities.With Verint WFM, managers have the tools to meet service level agreements (SLAs) while also providing the workforce with the flexible, work-from-anywhere schedules they require.

Visit Verint+Workforce+Management+on+TrustRadius to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

