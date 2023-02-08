FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities' Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

CRA+International%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Standard Service Offer customers. The auction process will lead up to the auction scheduled for March 20, 2023.

The bidding process will use a descending-price clock auction format. The auction will be managed by the Auction Manager, CRA International, Inc. The auction is being conducted pursuant to the auction schedule approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

The Information Session for prospective bidders for the March auction is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Instructions on how to join the WebEx session are available on the Auction Information Website at www.firstenergycbp.com. Part 1 Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting February 2 and are due no later than February 15. For successful Part 1 applicants, the submission window for the Part 2 Application process will be February 22 through March 8.

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergycbp.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

