RXO (NYSE: RXO) today launched RXO Extra™, an expanded suite of exclusive partnerships and discounts that incent carriers with key cost-savings that help grow their business. Through RXO Extra, carriers can save money on fuel, maintenance, tires, retail and more. These offerings are easily accessible on a streamlined online marketplace—bolstering carrier loyalty, RXO Connect™ adoption and shipping capacity for customers.

Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business, said, “At RXO, we believe in going the extra mile for carriers, who are the backbone of our business. With the launch of RXO Extra, we’ve added more exclusive partnerships and discounts and built a streamlined online marketplace that makes these cost-saving opportunities easy to access. RXO Extra will put more money in carriers’ pockets, drive carrier loyalty in RXO Connect and expand RXO’s massive capacity that shippers count on.”

As part of the launch of RXO Extra, RXO announced three new cost-saving partnerships that build on the company’s preexisting rewards offerings. Carriers can now access discounts on SiriusXM subscriptions for ad-free music, news, sports, talk and comedy; hotel discounts through CLC Lodging; and access to DAT Load Boards.

To learn more about RXO Extra, visit our rxo.com%2Frxo-extra.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO onFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, InstagramandYouTube.

