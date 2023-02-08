VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) ( VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), a growing venture focused on innovative solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Intersolar North America tradeshow in Long Beach, California from February 14 to 16.



Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America are returning to Long Beach, California, from February 14 to 16, connecting installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world to advance the clean energy transition. For more information, visit https://www.intersolar.us/.

Three Sixty Solar displayed at Intersolar in 2022, marking the introduction of the Company’s technology in a public forum. Three Sixty will again be presenting product information and providing one-on-one meeting opportunities in booth #2046 during the event this year being held at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Last held in January 2022 still under COVID restrictions, there is substantial pent-up demand for opportunities to connect across the industry. Highlights of statistics from the 2022 event indicated that,

4,500+ attendees from all 50 states and more than 80 countries attended,

More than 50% of attendees were listed as Final Decision Makers or Direct Buyers,

51% of attendees listed as C-Suite, Director, or VP level,

4 out of 5 attendees in 2022 indicated that they are likely to return this year.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email [email protected] indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

Three Sixty Solar CEO Brian Roth says, “I’m excited to be returning to Intersolar this year. We received a promising response to first displaying there last year. I am looking forward to reconnecting with some of the contacts we made in 2022 and showing the progress we’ve made with our technology and delivery readiness. The show will be an opportunity for us to continue to build our network and grow our market.”

The Company announces it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to certain consultants of the Company, with each RSU exercisable for one common share of the Company. 10% of the RSUs vest of August 4, 2023, and 15% of the RSUs vest every six months thereafter, provided that no RSUs may be exercised until the Company has achieved cumulative gross revenue of $10 million.

The Company further invites you to visit its website and to watch our informative introductory video.

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) ( VSOLF, Financial)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. focuses on innovative solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s participation in the Intersolar North America tradeshow.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated August 3, 2022 filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

