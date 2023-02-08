Pontera Announces Integration with Envestnet, Incorporating Its 401(k) Management Capabilities Into Envestnet's Ecosystem

%3Cb%3EPontera%3C%2Fb%3E, the technology platform that enables financial advisors to trade and manage 401(k), 403(b), and other held-away retirement accounts, today announced that %3Cb%3EEnvestnet%3C%2Fb%3E has integrated its solution into its financial wellness ecosystem. With this integration, advisors and financial professionals can plan, review, and bill on employer-sponsored accounts in applications within the Envestnet | Tamarac platform. The integration enables advisors to incorporate clients’ retirement savings account balances into holistic views of their entire financial life.

“Our integration with Envestnet reflects our collective commitment to delivering technology that helps advisors create better financial outcomes for their clients,” said %3Cb%3EDave+Goldman%3C%2Fb%3E, Chief Business Officer of Pontera. “We are proud to partner with Envestnet to enable more clients to manage their retirement and investment allocations in a single view.”

The median American family holds %3Cb%3Eover+half+of+their+net+worth%3C%2Fb%3E in retirement accounts, according to Federal Reserve data. Utilizing Pontera capabilities within Envestnet applications, advisors can view held-away account data, run aggregated and performance reporting, and bill on those accounts in the Envestnet ecosystem. %3Cb%3ERecent+studies%3C%2Fb%3E found that professional management of accounts can add more than three percent of accretive annual returns, net of fees.

“We have a shared goal to help resolve a longstanding problem for retirement savers—the ability to have the entirety of their assets professionally managed by their trusted advisor to better achieve an Intelligent Financial Life,” said %3Cb%3EDani+Fava%3C%2Fb%3E, Group Head, Product Innovation at Envestnet. “This integration enables advisors to manage 401(k)s on behalf of their clients and gives them the ability to include these accounts in their existing billing process.”

About Pontera

Pontera is a Fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on assets in held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 529s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at %3Cb%3Epontera.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

