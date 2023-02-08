Intuit Supercharges Virtual Expert Platform with AI Enhancements to Streamline Expert-Assisted Tax Filing

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements for its Virtual Expert Platform to drive highly-personalized experiences, connecting consumers with experts and reducing tax filing time with its portfolio of TurboTax Live products.

As an AI innovator and industry leader serving more than 100 million consumer and small business customers worldwide, Intuit incorporates AI technologies—including machine learning, natural language processing, and knowledge engineering—to seamlessly blend digital and live human experts on the platform behind the company’s TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live products and services.

For the 2022 tax season, a combination of AI automation and augmentation is benefiting taxpayers and tax professionals alike. Now, with TurboTax Live Full Service, customers can be matched immediately to a tax expert from Intuit’s nationwide network to complete tax preparation from start to finish in a single session, rather than over the course of a few days.

“This tax season, AI will supercharge experts and experts will supercharge AI, helping to deliver advice at scale for customers and experts,” said Intuit Chief Data Officer Ashok Srivastava. “Intuit offers augmented intelligence that sits on the shoulders of its experts. With each interaction, our platform gets smarter, driving further automation of repetitive tasks, increasing accuracy, and allowing experts to focus on providing faster value to customers. Our goal is to cut filing times substantially by streamlining consumer and expert experiences with TurboTax Live Full Service.”

Enhanced and optimized AI advancements include:

  • Sophisticated AI models that accelerate and optimize real-time matching and routing of customers to the right expert at the right time, tailored to customers’ specific needs and experts’ profiles, capacity, and past performance.
  • Intelligent digital assistance tools to more quickly and effectively deliver personalized experiences, such as automating repetitive tasks to save time and drive efficiencies throughout the tax filing process. For example, AI-powered document understanding tools extend the ability to extract and categorize data from forms, improve the identification, classification and placement of data in the correct fields, and intelligently auto-populate tax form information and suggestion functions from customer-provided documents. This frees up the tax expert from administrative, manual extraction, classification and transcription work to focus on value-added services for customers. For a deeper personalized experience, AI-powered tools also improve and fine-tune responses and answers to questions posed by customers looking for fast, digital expertise.
  • Real-time information and suggestions during customer conversations, on a voice call or on chat, based on consented customer data, previous and current conversations, and in-product activity. These enhancements provide experts with a wealth of knowledge — including article recommendations, auto-complete suggestions and response snippets to choose from – that put information at their fingertips for accurate and quick resolutions during customer engagements, while automating smaller requests and responses.
  • Real-time conversation summary features that enhance expert engagement and customer follow-up with real-time summaries of a customer’s journey and touchpoints for quick reference. Automation of call summaries and note-taking captures questions, actions, and resolutions for each engagement. The new features also score the quality of the call and predict the likelihood of resolution.

Intuit’s Virtual Expert Platform is one example of how Intuit is fueling innovation through a common financial technology platform architecture shared by all of the company’s products and solutions to accelerate innovation at scale for its consumer and small business customers.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

This information is intended to outline general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005281r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005281/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.