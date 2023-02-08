FORTUNE magazine has named Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, to its World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Companies+list for the eleventh consecutive year.

The annual list, developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, is widely considered to be the ultimate report card on corporate reputation. The companies on the list are the best-regarded in their industry and rated on nine criteria, ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by FORTUNE, and I’m extremely proud of our global team for challenging what’s possible to create a more sustainable world,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. “With our commitment to purpose, relentless focus on innovation, and uplifting, engaging culture, we are delivering value for our team, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”

Through bold, industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain and advancing its 2030+Sustainability+Commitments, including the Gigaton+Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company’s emissions reductions targets have been externally validated+by+the+Science+Based+Targets+Initiative+%28SBTi%29.

With its Opportunity+for+All commitment, Trane Technologies is taking action to achieve gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Trane Technologies was recently named to the JUST+100, the Management+Top+250 and the S%26amp%3BP+Dow+Jones+Sustainability+World+Index+and+the+North+America+Index. The company was also recognized for corporate environmental transparency by CDP, securing+a+place+on+its+annual+%26lsquo%3BA+List%26rsquo%3B.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

