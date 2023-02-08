BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present at two upcoming conferences. Details of the events are as follows:



2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

February 6-9, 2023 | New York, NY

David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will deliver a live presentation on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information about the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, please visit www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

Biocom California’s 13th Annual Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference

February 28 – March 2, 2023 | La Jolla, California

David S. Slack, President and Chief Business Officer of Lisata, will deliver a live presentation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2:57 p.m. Pacific time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information about Biocom California’s Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference, please visit www.biocom.org/conferences/global-partnering-conference.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead investigational product candidate, LSTA1 (formerly known as CEND-1), is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. LSTA1 actuates an active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor, while normal tissues are not affected. LSTA1 has demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and activity in clinical trials to enhance delivery of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata and its collaborators have also amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. Lisata is exploring the potential of LSTA1 to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. In addition, Lisata also has clinical development programs based on its autologous CD34+ cell therapy technology platform. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

