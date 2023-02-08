Natural Health Trends to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 8th

HONG KONG, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time:11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID:13735133
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1590879&tp_key=3af4576222
Replay:For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13735133.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACT:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
[email protected]

